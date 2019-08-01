Listen Live Sports

National League

August 1, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 45 .587
Washington 57 51 .528
Philadelphia 56 51 .523 7
New York 52 55 .486 11
Miami 41 65 .387 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 57 50 .533
St. Louis 57 50 .533
Milwaukee 57 52 .523 1
Cincinnati 50 56 .472
Pittsburgh 47 61 .435 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 39 .645
San Francisco 55 53 .509 15
Arizona 54 55 .495 16½
San Diego 50 57 .467 19½
Colorado 50 59 .459 20½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 11, Washington 8

Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 4

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

