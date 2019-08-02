|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Philadelphia
|57
|51
|.528
|7
|Washington
|57
|51
|.528
|7
|New York
|53
|55
|.491
|11
|Miami
|42
|65
|.393
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|58
|50
|.537
|—
|Chicago
|57
|51
|.528
|1
|Milwaukee
|57
|53
|.518
|2
|Cincinnati
|50
|57
|.467
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|61
|.435
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|39
|.649
|—
|San Francisco
|55
|54
|.505
|16
|Arizona
|54
|55
|.495
|17
|San Diego
|50
|58
|.463
|20½
|Colorado
|50
|59
|.459
|21
___
Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 7, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2
Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Gray 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 14-4) at Arizona (Young 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 9:07 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-2), 9:10 p.m.
