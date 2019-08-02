Listen Live Sports

National League

August 2, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 65 45 .591
Philadelphia 57 51 .528 7
Washington 57 51 .528 7
New York 53 55 .491 11
Miami 42 65 .393 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 58 50 .537
Chicago 57 51 .528 1
Milwaukee 57 53 .518 2
Cincinnati 50 57 .467
Pittsburgh 47 61 .435 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 72 39 .649
San Francisco 55 54 .505 16
Arizona 54 55 .495 17
San Diego 50 58 .463 20½
Colorado 50 59 .459 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Gray 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 14-4) at Arizona (Young 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 9:07 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

