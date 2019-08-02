|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Philadelphia
|57
|51
|.528
|7
|Washington
|57
|51
|.528
|7
|New York
|53
|55
|.491
|11
|Miami
|42
|65
|.393
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|58
|50
|.537
|—
|Chicago
|57
|51
|.528
|1
|Milwaukee
|57
|53
|.518
|2
|Cincinnati
|50
|57
|.467
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|61
|.435
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|39
|.649
|—
|San Francisco
|55
|54
|.505
|16
|Arizona
|54
|55
|.495
|17
|San Diego
|50
|58
|.463
|20½
|Colorado
|50
|59
|.459
|21
___
Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Gray 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 14-4) at Arizona (Young 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 9:07 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-2), 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.