The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 2, 2019 10:29 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 65 46 .586
Philadelphia 57 51 .528
Washington 57 51 .528
New York 53 56 .486 11
Miami 42 65 .393 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 58 50 .537
Chicago 58 51 .532 ½
Milwaukee 57 54 .514
Cincinnati 51 57 .472 7
Pittsburgh 48 61 .440 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 72 39 .649
San Francisco 55 54 .505 16
Arizona 54 55 .495 17
San Diego 50 58 .463 20½
Colorado 50 59 .459 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 1-6), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Gray 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 14-4) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 9:07 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

