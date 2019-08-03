Listen Live Sports

National League

August 3, 2019 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 65 46 .586
Washington 58 51 .532 6
Philadelphia 57 52 .523 7
New York 53 56 .486 11
Miami 42 65 .393 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 58 50 .537
Chicago 58 51 .532 ½
Milwaukee 57 54 .514
Cincinnati 51 57 .472 7
Pittsburgh 48 61 .440 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 72 40 .643
San Francisco 55 55 .500 16
Arizona 54 56 .491 17
San Diego 51 58 .468 19½
Colorado 51 59 .464 20

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3, 15 innings

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 3, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 6-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-7), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 2-9), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

