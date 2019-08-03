|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|65
|46
|.586
|—
|Washington
|58
|51
|.532
|6
|Philadelphia
|58
|52
|.527
|6½
|New York
|54
|56
|.491
|10½
|Miami
|42
|66
|.389
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|58
|50
|.537
|—
|Chicago
|59
|51
|.536
|—
|Milwaukee
|57
|55
|.509
|3
|Cincinnati
|51
|57
|.472
|7
|Pittsburgh
|48
|62
|.436
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|40
|.643
|—
|San Francisco
|55
|55
|.500
|16
|Arizona
|54
|56
|.491
|17
|San Diego
|51
|58
|.468
|19½
|Colorado
|51
|59
|.464
|20
___
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3, 15 innings
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4
Washington 3, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 6-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-7), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-9), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 2-9), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Arizona (Clarke 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
