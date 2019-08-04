Listen Live Sports

National League

August 4, 2019 7:29 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 66 47 .584
Philadelphia 58 53 .523 7
Washington 58 53 .523 7
New York 55 56 .495 10
Miami 42 67 .385 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 51 .541
St. Louis 58 52 .527
Milwaukee 57 56 .504 4
Cincinnati 52 58 .473
Pittsburgh 48 63 .432 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 73 40 .646
Arizona 56 56 .500 16½
San Francisco 56 56 .500 16½
Colorado 52 60 .464 20½
San Diego 51 59 .464 20½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2

        Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 18, Washington 7

Oakland 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

        Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 2

Oakland 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 7, Washington 5

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lyles 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Lockett 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-8), 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

