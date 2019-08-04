|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|66
|47
|.584
|—
|Philadelphia
|58
|53
|.523
|7
|Washington
|58
|53
|.523
|7
|New York
|55
|56
|.495
|10
|Miami
|42
|67
|.385
|22
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|51
|.541
|—
|St. Louis
|58
|52
|.527
|1½
|Milwaukee
|57
|56
|.504
|4
|Cincinnati
|52
|58
|.473
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|63
|.432
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|73
|40
|.646
|—
|Arizona
|56
|56
|.500
|16½
|San Francisco
|56
|56
|.500
|16½
|Colorado
|52
|60
|.464
|20½
|San Diego
|51
|59
|.464
|20½
___
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 18, Washington 7
Oakland 8, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 2
Oakland 4, St. Louis 2
Arizona 7, Washington 5
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lyles 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Lockett 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-8), 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
