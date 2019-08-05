East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 66 47 .584 — Philadelphia 58 53 .523 7 Washington 58 53 .523 7 New York 56 56 .500 9½ Miami 42 68 .382 22½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 60 51 .541 — St. Louis 58 52 .527 1½ Milwaukee 58 56 .509 3½ Cincinnati 53 58 .477 7 Pittsburgh 48 64 .429 12½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 40 .649 — Arizona 56 56 .500 17 San Francisco 56 56 .500 17 Colorado 52 60 .464 21 San Diego 51 60 .459 21½

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 2

Oakland 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 7, Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 10

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-8), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 6-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

