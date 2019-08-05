|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|66
|47
|.584
|—
|Philadelphia
|58
|53
|.523
|7
|Washington
|58
|53
|.523
|7
|New York
|56
|56
|.500
|9½
|Miami
|42
|68
|.382
|22½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|51
|.541
|—
|St. Louis
|58
|52
|.527
|1½
|Milwaukee
|58
|56
|.509
|3½
|Cincinnati
|53
|58
|.477
|7
|Pittsburgh
|48
|64
|.429
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|74
|40
|.649
|—
|Arizona
|56
|56
|.500
|17
|San Francisco
|56
|56
|.500
|17
|Colorado
|52
|60
|.464
|21
|San Diego
|51
|60
|.459
|21½
___
Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 2
Oakland 4, St. Louis 2
Arizona 7, Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 10
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-8), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 6-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
