Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 5, 2019 11:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 66 48 .579
Philadelphia 58 53 .523
Washington 58 53 .523
New York 57 56 .504
Miami 42 69 .378 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 51 .541
St. Louis 58 52 .527
Milwaukee 58 56 .509
Cincinnati 53 58 .477 7
Pittsburgh 48 64 .429 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 74 40 .649
Arizona 56 56 .500 17
San Francisco 56 56 .500 17
Colorado 52 60 .464 21
San Diego 51 60 .459 21½

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 2

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 2

Oakland 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 7, Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 10

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 2nd game

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-8), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 6-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima