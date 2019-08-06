Listen Live Sports

National League

August 6, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 66 48 .579
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 6
Washington 59 53 .527 6
New York 57 56 .504
Miami 42 69 .378 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 61 51 .545
St. Louis 58 53 .523
Milwaukee 58 56 .509 4
Cincinnati 53 58 .477
Pittsburgh 48 64 .429 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 75 40 .652
Arizona 56 57 .496 18
San Francisco 56 57 .496 18
Colorado 52 60 .464 21½
San Diego 51 60 .459 22

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3

Washington 4, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, St. Louis 0

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-7), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

