|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|Philadelphia
|59
|53
|.527
|6
|Washington
|59
|53
|.527
|6
|New York
|58
|56
|.509
|8
|Miami
|42
|70
|.375
|23
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|61
|52
|.540
|—
|St. Louis
|58
|53
|.523
|2
|Milwaukee
|59
|56
|.513
|3
|Cincinnati
|54
|58
|.482
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|65
|.425
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|75
|40
|.652
|—
|Arizona
|56
|57
|.496
|18
|San Francisco
|56
|57
|.496
|18
|Colorado
|52
|61
|.460
|22
|San Diego
|51
|60
|.459
|22
___
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5
Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3
Washington 4, San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0
Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-7), 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
