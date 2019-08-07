East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 67 48 .583 — Washington 60 53 .531 6 Philadelphia 59 53 .527 6½ New York 58 56 .509 8½ Miami 42 70 .375 23½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 61 52 .540 — St. Louis 58 53 .523 2 Milwaukee 59 56 .513 3 Cincinnati 54 58 .482 6½ Pittsburgh 48 65 .425 13 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 75 40 .652 — Arizona 56 57 .496 18 San Francisco 56 58 .491 18½ Colorado 52 61 .460 22 San Diego 51 60 .459 22

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3

Washington 4, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, St. Louis 0

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0

Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11, Colorado 6

Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-7), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Pomeranz 2-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

