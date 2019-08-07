Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 7, 2019 1:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 67 48 .583
Washington 60 53 .531 6
Philadelphia 59 54 .522 7
New York 58 56 .509
Miami 42 70 .375 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 61 52 .540
St. Louis 58 54 .518
Milwaukee 59 56 .513 3
Cincinnati 54 58 .482
Pittsburgh 48 65 .425 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 76 40 .655
Arizona 57 57 .500 18
San Francisco 56 58 .491 19
San Diego 52 60 .464 22
Colorado 52 61 .460 22½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 2nd game

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3

Washington 4, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, St. Louis 0

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0

Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11, Colorado 6

Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

San Diego 9, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-7), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Pomeranz 2-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield