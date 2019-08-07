|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|48
|.586
|—
|Washington
|61
|53
|.535
|6
|Philadelphia
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|New York
|59
|56
|.513
|8½
|Miami
|42
|71
|.372
|24½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|52
|.544
|—
|Milwaukee
|59
|56
|.513
|3½
|St. Louis
|58
|55
|.513
|3½
|Cincinnati
|54
|58
|.482
|7
|Pittsburgh
|48
|65
|.425
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|40
|.658
|—
|Arizona
|57
|57
|.500
|18½
|San Francisco
|56
|59
|.487
|20
|San Diego
|52
|60
|.464
|22½
|Colorado
|52
|62
|.456
|23½
___
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0
Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 11, Colorado 6
Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1
San Diego 9, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 2
Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7
Houston 14, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1
Washington 4, San Francisco 1
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4) at Miami (Hernandez 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
