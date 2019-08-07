Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

August 7, 2019 10:24 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 48 .586
Washington 61 53 .535 6
Philadelphia 59 54 .522
New York 59 56 .513
Miami 42 71 .372 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 52 .544
Milwaukee 60 56 .517 3
St. Louis 58 55 .513
Cincinnati 54 58 .482 7
Pittsburgh 48 66 .421 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 77 40 .658
Arizona 57 57 .500 18½
San Francisco 56 59 .487 20
San Diego 52 61 .460 23
Colorado 52 62 .456 23½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0

Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11, Colorado 6

Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

San Diego 9, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 2

Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7

Houston 14, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1

Washington 4, San Francisco 1

Seattle 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4) at Miami (Hernandez 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

