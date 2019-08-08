|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|49
|.581
|—
|Washington
|61
|53
|.535
|5½
|Philadelphia
|59
|55
|.518
|7½
|New York
|59
|56
|.513
|8
|Miami
|43
|71
|.377
|23½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|52
|.544
|—
|Milwaukee
|60
|56
|.517
|3
|St. Louis
|58
|55
|.513
|3½
|Cincinnati
|54
|58
|.482
|7
|Pittsburgh
|48
|66
|.421
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|40
|.658
|—
|Arizona
|58
|57
|.504
|18
|San Francisco
|56
|59
|.487
|20
|San Diego
|52
|61
|.460
|23
|Colorado
|52
|62
|.456
|23½
___
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 2
Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7
Houston 14, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1
Washington 4, San Francisco 1
Seattle 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 1
Miami 9, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 6-7) at Miami (Smith 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 14-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-9) at San Diego (Quantrill 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 10:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.