East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 49 .581 — Washington 61 53 .535 5½ Philadelphia 59 55 .518 7½ New York 59 56 .513 8 Miami 43 71 .377 23½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 63 52 .548 — Milwaukee 60 56 .517 3½ St. Louis 58 55 .513 4 Cincinnati 54 59 .478 8 Pittsburgh 48 66 .421 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 40 .658 — Arizona 58 57 .504 18 San Francisco 56 59 .487 20 San Diego 52 61 .460 23 Colorado 52 62 .456 23½

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 2

Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7

Houston 14, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1

Washington 4, San Francisco 1

Seattle 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5

Miami 9, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 6-7) at Miami (Smith 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 14-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-9) at San Diego (Quantrill 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

