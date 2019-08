By The Associated Press

East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 49 .581 — Washington 61 53 .535 5½ New York 59 56 .513 8 Philadelphia 59 56 .513 8 Miami 43 71 .377 23½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 63 53 .543 — Milwaukee 60 56 .517 3 St. Louis 58 55 .513 3½ Cincinnati 55 59 .482 7 Pittsburgh 48 66 .421 14 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 40 .658 — Arizona 58 57 .504 18 San Francisco 57 59 .491 19½ San Diego 53 61 .465 22½ Colorado 52 63 .452 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5

Miami 9, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 0

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-6) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-9), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 0-4) at San Diego (Paddack 7-5), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-8), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:05 p.m.

