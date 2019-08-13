East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 50 .583 — Washington 64 55 .538 5½ New York 61 57 .517 8 Philadelphia 61 58 .513 8½ Miami 44 73 .376 24½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 64 55 .538 — St. Louis 61 55 .526 1½ Milwaukee 62 57 .521 2 Cincinnati 56 62 .475 7½ Pittsburgh 49 69 .415 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 79 41 .658 — Arizona 60 59 .504 18½ San Francisco 59 60 .496 19½ San Diego 55 63 .466 23 Colorado 53 66 .445 25½

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 8, Colorado 6

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Colorado (Freeland 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-8) at Washington (Strasburg 14-5), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

