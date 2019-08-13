Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 13, 2019 10:29 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 50 .583
Washington 64 55 .538
New York 61 57 .517 8
Philadelphia 61 58 .513
Miami 44 73 .376 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 64 55 .538
St. Louis 61 55 .526
Milwaukee 62 57 .521 2
Cincinnati 56 62 .475
Pittsburgh 49 69 .415 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 79 41 .658
Arizona 60 59 .504 18½
San Francisco 59 60 .496 19½
San Diego 55 63 .466 23
Colorado 53 66 .445 25½

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 8, Colorado 6

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Colorado (Freeland 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-8) at Washington (Strasburg 14-5), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

