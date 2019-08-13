|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|50
|.583
|—
|Washington
|64
|55
|.538
|5½
|New York
|61
|57
|.517
|8
|Philadelphia
|61
|58
|.513
|8½
|Miami
|44
|74
|.373
|25
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|64
|55
|.538
|—
|St. Louis
|61
|55
|.526
|1½
|Milwaukee
|62
|57
|.521
|2
|Cincinnati
|56
|62
|.475
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|49
|69
|.415
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|41
|.661
|—
|Arizona
|60
|59
|.504
|19
|San Francisco
|59
|60
|.496
|20
|San Diego
|55
|63
|.466
|23½
|Colorado
|53
|66
|.445
|26
___
Washington 7, Cincinnati 6
Arizona 8, Colorado 6
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Colorado (Freeland 3-10), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-8) at Washington (Strasburg 14-5), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
