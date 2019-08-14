|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|50
|.587
|—
|Washington
|64
|55
|.538
|6
|New York
|61
|58
|.513
|9
|Philadelphia
|61
|58
|.513
|9
|Miami
|44
|74
|.373
|25½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|64
|55
|.538
|—
|St. Louis
|62
|55
|.530
|1
|Milwaukee
|62
|58
|.517
|2½
|Cincinnati
|56
|62
|.475
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|69
|.420
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|41
|.661
|—
|Arizona
|61
|59
|.508
|18½
|San Francisco
|60
|60
|.500
|19½
|San Diego
|55
|64
|.462
|24
|Colorado
|53
|67
|.442
|26½
___
Washington 7, Cincinnati 6
Arizona 8, Colorado 6
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0
Arizona 9, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5
Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Colorado (Freeland 3-10), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-8) at Washington (Strasburg 14-5), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
