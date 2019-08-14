East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 50 .587 — Washington 64 55 .538 6 New York 61 58 .513 9 Philadelphia 61 58 .513 9 Miami 44 74 .373 25½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 64 55 .538 — St. Louis 62 55 .530 1 Milwaukee 62 58 .517 2½ Cincinnati 56 62 .475 7½ Pittsburgh 50 69 .420 14 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 80 41 .661 — Arizona 61 59 .508 18½ San Francisco 60 60 .500 19½ San Diego 55 64 .462 24 Colorado 53 67 .442 26½

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 8, Colorado 6

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 4

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0

Arizona 9, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Colorado (Freeland 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-8) at Washington (Strasburg 14-5), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

