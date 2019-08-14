Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

August 14, 2019 6:43 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 50 .587
Washington 64 55 .538 6
New York 61 58 .513 9
Philadelphia 61 58 .513 9
Miami 44 74 .373 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 64 55 .538
St. Louis 62 55 .530 1
Milwaukee 63 58 .521 2
Cincinnati 56 62 .475
Pittsburgh 50 69 .420 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 41 .661
Arizona 61 60 .504 19
San Francisco 60 60 .500 19½
San Diego 55 64 .462 24
Colorado 54 67 .446 26

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0

Arizona 9, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2) at Miami (Smith 7-6), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-6) at Arizona (Young 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

