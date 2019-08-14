|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|50
|.587
|—
|Washington
|65
|55
|.542
|5½
|New York
|61
|58
|.513
|9
|Philadelphia
|61
|58
|.513
|9
|Miami
|44
|74
|.373
|25½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|64
|55
|.538
|—
|St. Louis
|62
|55
|.530
|1
|Milwaukee
|63
|58
|.521
|2
|Cincinnati
|56
|63
|.471
|8
|Pittsburgh
|50
|69
|.420
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|41
|.661
|—
|Arizona
|61
|60
|.504
|19
|San Francisco
|60
|61
|.496
|20
|San Diego
|56
|64
|.467
|23½
|Colorado
|54
|67
|.446
|26
___
Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0
Arizona 9, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9, San Francisco 5
Washington 17, Cincinnati 7
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2) at Miami (Smith 7-6), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-6) at Arizona (Young 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
