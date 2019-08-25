All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|52
|.606
|_
|Washington
|73
|57
|.562
|6
|Philadelphia
|67
|62
|.519
|11½
|New York
|67
|63
|.515
|12
|Miami
|47
|82
|.364
|31½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|71
|58
|.550
|_
|Chicago
|69
|61
|.531
|2½
|Milwaukee
|67
|63
|.515
|4½
|Cincinnati
|60
|69
|.465
|11
|Pittsburgh
|55
|75
|.423
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|46
|.652
|_
|San Francisco
|65
|65
|.500
|20
|Arizona
|65
|66
|.496
|20½
|San Diego
|60
|69
|.465
|24½
|Colorado
|58
|73
|.443
|27½
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Philadelphia 9, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0
Boston 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 10, Oakland 5
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8
St. Louis 11, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings
San Diego 3, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
