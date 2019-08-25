Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 25, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 52 .606 _
Washington 73 57 .562 6
Philadelphia 67 62 .519 11½
New York 67 63 .515 12
Miami 47 82 .364 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 71 58 .550 _
Chicago 69 61 .531
Milwaukee 67 63 .515
Cincinnati 60 69 .465 11
Pittsburgh 55 75 .423 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 46 .652 _
San Francisco 65 65 .500 20
Arizona 65 66 .496 20½
San Diego 60 69 .465 24½
Colorado 58 73 .443 27½

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 11, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

