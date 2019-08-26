Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 26, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 52 .606 _
Washington 73 57 .562 6
Philadelphia 67 62 .519 11½
New York 67 63 .515 12
Miami 47 82 .364 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 71 58 .550 _
Chicago 69 61 .531
Milwaukee 67 63 .515
Cincinnati 60 69 .465 11
Pittsburgh 55 75 .423 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 46 .652 _
San Francisco 65 65 .500 20
Arizona 65 66 .496 20½
San Diego 60 69 .465 24½
Colorado 58 73 .443 27½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 11, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

