All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|54
|.597
|_
|Washington
|73
|58
|.557
|5½
|Philadelphia
|68
|63
|.519
|10½
|New York
|67
|64
|.511
|11½
|Miami
|47
|84
|.359
|31½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|73
|58
|.557
|_
|Chicago
|70
|61
|.534
|3
|Milwaukee
|67
|65
|.508
|6½
|Cincinnati
|62
|69
|.473
|11
|Pittsburgh
|56
|76
|.424
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|47
|.649
|_
|Arizona
|67
|66
|.504
|19½
|San Francisco
|65
|67
|.492
|21
|San Diego
|61
|70
|.466
|24½
|Colorado
|59
|74
|.444
|27½
___
Monday’s Games
Colorado 3, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Boston 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
