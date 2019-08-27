Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 27, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 54 .597 _
Washington 73 58 .557
Philadelphia 68 63 .519 10½
New York 67 64 .511 11½
Miami 47 84 .359 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 73 58 .557 _
Chicago 70 61 .534 3
Milwaukee 67 65 .508
Cincinnati 62 69 .473 11
Pittsburgh 56 76 .424 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 47 .649 _
Arizona 67 66 .504 19½
San Francisco 65 67 .492 21
San Diego 61 70 .466 24½
Colorado 59 74 .444 27½

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Boston 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

