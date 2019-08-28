All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 81 54 .600 _ Washington 74 58 .561 5½ Philadelphia 69 63 .523 10½ New York 67 65 .508 12½ Miami 47 85 .356 32½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 73 59 .553 _ Chicago 71 61 .538 2 Milwaukee 68 65 .511 5½ Cincinnati 63 69 .477 10 Pittsburgh 56 77 .421 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 88 47 .652 _ Arizona 67 66 .504 20 San Francisco 65 67 .492 21½ San Diego 61 71 .462 25½ Colorado 59 75 .440 28½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Advertisement

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Boston 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Boston 7, Colorado 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 1-3) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-7) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.