All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Washington
|74
|58
|.561
|5½
|Philadelphia
|69
|63
|.523
|10½
|New York
|67
|65
|.508
|12½
|Miami
|47
|85
|.356
|32½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|73
|59
|.553
|_
|Chicago
|71
|61
|.538
|2
|Milwaukee
|68
|65
|.511
|5½
|Cincinnati
|63
|69
|.477
|10
|Pittsburgh
|56
|77
|.421
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|47
|.652
|_
|Arizona
|67
|66
|.504
|20
|San Francisco
|65
|67
|.492
|21½
|San Diego
|61
|71
|.462
|25½
|Colorado
|59
|75
|.440
|28½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Boston 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5, Miami 0
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Boston 7, Colorado 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-3) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-7) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
