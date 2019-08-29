All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Washington
|74
|58
|.561
|5½
|Philadelphia
|69
|63
|.523
|10½
|New York
|67
|66
|.504
|13
|Miami
|48
|85
|.361
|32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|73
|59
|.553
|_
|Chicago
|72
|61
|.541
|1½
|Milwaukee
|68
|65
|.511
|5½
|Cincinnati
|63
|70
|.474
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|77
|.425
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|48
|.647
|_
|Arizona
|68
|66
|.507
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|68
|.489
|21½
|San Diego
|62
|71
|.466
|24½
|Colorado
|59
|76
|.437
|28½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5, Miami 0
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Boston 7, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 8
San Diego 5, San Francisco 3
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-8), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 13-6), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
