National League Glance

August 30, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 54 .603 _
Washington 75 58 .564
Philadelphia 69 64 .519 11½
New York 68 66 .507 13
Miami 48 86 .358 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 73 59 .553 _
Chicago 73 61 .545 1
Milwaukee 68 66 .507 6
Cincinnati 63 70 .474 10½
Pittsburgh 58 77 .430 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 49 .642 _
Arizona 69 66 .511 18
San Francisco 66 68 .493 20½
San Diego 62 72 .463 24½
Colorado 59 77 .434 28½

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 8

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5

Washington 7, Miami 6

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 8-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-8) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-6) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-3) at Arizona (Ray 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Colorado (Melville 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

