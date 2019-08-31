All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|Washington
|76
|58
|.567
|5½
|Philadelphia
|69
|65
|.515
|12½
|New York
|69
|66
|.511
|13
|Miami
|48
|87
|.356
|34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|75
|59
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|73
|62
|.541
|2½
|Milwaukee
|69
|66
|.511
|6½
|Cincinnati
|63
|72
|.467
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|59
|77
|.434
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|50
|.638
|_
|Arizona
|70
|66
|.515
|17
|San Francisco
|66
|69
|.489
|20½
|San Diego
|63
|72
|.467
|23½
|Colorado
|59
|78
|.431
|28½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Washington 7, Miami 6
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
