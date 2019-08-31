Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 31, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 54 .606 _
Washington 76 58 .567
Philadelphia 69 65 .515 12½
New York 69 66 .511 13
Miami 48 87 .356 34

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 75 59 .560 _
Chicago 73 62 .541
Milwaukee 69 66 .511
Cincinnati 63 72 .467 12½
Pittsburgh 59 77 .434 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 50 .638 _
Arizona 70 66 .515 17
San Francisco 66 69 .489 20½
San Diego 63 72 .467 23½
Colorado 59 78 .431 28½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5

Advertisement

Washington 7, Miami 6

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury