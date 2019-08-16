Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League Glance

August 16, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 72 52 .581 _
Washington 66 55 .545
Philadelphia 64 58 .525 7
New York 62 60 .508 9
Miami 45 76 .372 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 64 56 .533 _
Chicago 64 58 .525 1
Milwaukee 63 59 .516 2
Cincinnati 57 64 .471
Pittsburgh 51 70 .421 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 82 42 .661 _
San Francisco 62 61 .504 19½
Arizona 61 62 .496 20½
San Diego 56 65 .463 24½
Colorado 55 67 .451 26

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Arizona 0

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

Colorado 3, Miami 0

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Noesí 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

