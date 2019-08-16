All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|52
|.581
|_
|Washington
|66
|55
|.545
|4½
|Philadelphia
|64
|58
|.525
|7
|New York
|62
|60
|.508
|9
|Miami
|45
|76
|.372
|25½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|Chicago
|64
|58
|.525
|1
|Milwaukee
|63
|59
|.516
|2
|Cincinnati
|57
|64
|.471
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|70
|.421
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|42
|.661
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|61
|.504
|19½
|Arizona
|61
|62
|.496
|20½
|San Diego
|56
|65
|.463
|24½
|Colorado
|55
|67
|.451
|26
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7, Arizona 0
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3
Colorado 3, Miami 0
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Noesí 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
