The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League Glance

August 17, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 52 .584 _
Washington 66 56 .541
Philadelphia 64 59 .520 8
New York 63 60 .512 9
Miami 45 77 .369 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 64 57 .529 _
Chicago 65 58 .528 _
Milwaukee 64 59 .520 1
Cincinnati 58 64 .475
Pittsburgh 51 71 .418 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 82 43 .656 _
San Francisco 63 61 .508 18½
Arizona 61 63 .492 20½
San Diego 57 65 .467 23½
Colorado 56 67 .455 25

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

Colorado 3, Miami 0

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 15, Washington 14, 14 innings

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 11, Miami 4

San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Sports News

The Associated Press

