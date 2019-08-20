All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|52
|.587
|_
|Washington
|68
|56
|.548
|5
|New York
|64
|60
|.516
|9
|Philadelphia
|64
|60
|.516
|9
|Miami
|45
|78
|.366
|27½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|66
|57
|.537
|_
|Chicago
|66
|58
|.532
|½
|Milwaukee
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|Cincinnati
|58
|66
|.468
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|73
|.411
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|San Francisco
|63
|62
|.504
|18½
|Arizona
|63
|63
|.500
|19
|San Diego
|59
|65
|.476
|22
|Colorado
|57
|68
|.456
|24½
___
Monday’s Games
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
