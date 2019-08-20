Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 20, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 52 .587 _
Washington 68 56 .548 5
New York 64 60 .516 9
Philadelphia 64 60 .516 9
Miami 45 78 .366 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 66 57 .537 _
Chicago 66 58 .532 ½
Milwaukee 64 61 .512 3
Cincinnati 58 66 .468
Pittsburgh 51 73 .411 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 82 44 .651 _
San Francisco 63 62 .504 18½
Arizona 63 63 .500 19
San Diego 59 65 .476 22
Colorado 57 68 .456 24½

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0

Advertisement

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars