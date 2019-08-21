All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 52 .594 _ Washington 69 57 .548 6 New York 66 60 .524 9 Philadelphia 66 60 .524 9 Miami 45 80 .360 29½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 68 58 .540 _ St. Louis 67 58 .536 ½ Milwaukee 65 62 .512 3½ Cincinnati 60 66 .476 8 Pittsburgh 52 74 .413 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 44 .656 _ Arizona 64 64 .500 20 San Francisco 63 64 .496 20½ San Diego 59 67 .468 24 Colorado 58 69 .457 25½

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 7:45 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

