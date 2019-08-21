Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 21, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 52 .594 _
Washington 69 57 .548 6
New York 66 60 .524 9
Philadelphia 66 60 .524 9
Miami 45 80 .360 29½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 58 .540 _
St. Louis 67 58 .536 ½
Milwaukee 65 62 .512
Cincinnati 60 66 .476 8
Pittsburgh 52 74 .413 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 44 .656 _
Arizona 64 64 .500 20
San Francisco 63 64 .496 20½
San Diego 59 67 .468 24
Colorado 58 69 .457 25½

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Advertisement

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Atlanta 5, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 7:45 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff