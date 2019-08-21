All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|52
|.594
|_
|Washington
|69
|57
|.548
|6
|New York
|66
|60
|.524
|9
|Philadelphia
|66
|60
|.524
|9
|Miami
|45
|80
|.360
|29½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|St. Louis
|67
|58
|.536
|½
|Milwaukee
|65
|62
|.512
|3½
|Cincinnati
|60
|66
|.476
|8
|Pittsburgh
|52
|74
|.413
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|44
|.656
|_
|Arizona
|64
|64
|.500
|20
|San Francisco
|63
|64
|.496
|20½
|San Diego
|59
|67
|.468
|24
|Colorado
|58
|69
|.457
|25½
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 7, Arizona 2
Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 7:45 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.