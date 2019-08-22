All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|77
|52
|.597
|_
|Washington
|70
|57
|.551
|6
|New York
|67
|60
|.528
|9
|Philadelphia
|66
|60
|.524
|9½
|Miami
|45
|81
|.357
|30½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|69
|58
|.543
|_
|St. Louis
|68
|58
|.540
|½
|Milwaukee
|65
|62
|.512
|4
|Cincinnati
|60
|66
|.476
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|52
|75
|.409
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|44
|.659
|_
|Arizona
|64
|64
|.500
|20½
|San Francisco
|63
|65
|.492
|21½
|San Diego
|59
|67
|.468
|24½
|Colorado
|58
|70
|.453
|26½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 7, Arizona 2
Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Atlanta 3, Miami 2
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Washington (Sánchez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-8), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-12) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.