National League Glance

August 22, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 52 .597 _
Washington 70 57 .551 6
New York 67 60 .528 9
Philadelphia 66 60 .524
Miami 45 81 .357 30½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 69 58 .543 _
St. Louis 68 58 .540 ½
Milwaukee 65 62 .512 4
Cincinnati 60 66 .476
Pittsburgh 52 75 .409 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 44 .659 _
Arizona 64 64 .500 20½
San Francisco 63 65 .492 21½
San Diego 59 67 .468 24½
Colorado 58 70 .453 26½

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Atlanta 3, Miami 2

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Washington (Sánchez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-8), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-12) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

