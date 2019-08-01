National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Portland 7 2 5 26 30 18 North Carolina 7 3 4 25 29 15 Chicago 7 5 2 23 24 19 Washington 6 4 3 21 19 13 Reign FC 5 3 5 20 12 15 Houston 5 6 4 19 16 25 Utah 5 5 3 18 11 12 Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31 Sky Blue FC 2 10 2 8 9 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Portland 5, Houston 0

Saturday’s Game

North Carolina 2, Utah 1

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 4, Reign FC 0

Houston 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Friday’s Games

Houston at Reigin FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Washington 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.