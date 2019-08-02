Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women’s Soccer League

August 2, 2019 9:06 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 7 2 5 26 30 18
North Carolina 7 3 4 25 29 15
Chicago 7 5 2 23 24 19
Reign FC 6 3 5 23 13 15
Washington 6 4 3 21 19 13
Houston 5 7 4 19 16 26
Utah 5 5 3 18 11 12
Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31
Sky Blue FC 2 10 2 8 9 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Games

Reign FC 1, Houston 0

North Carolina at Washington 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

North Carolina at Portland, 3 p.m.

Utah at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

