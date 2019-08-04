National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|8
|3
|4
|28
|30
|15
|Portland
|7
|2
|6
|27
|31
|19
|Chicago
|8
|5
|2
|26
|26
|19
|Reign FC
|6
|3
|5
|23
|13
|15
|Washington
|6
|5
|3
|21
|19
|14
|Houston
|5
|7
|4
|19
|16
|26
|Utah
|5
|6
|3
|18
|11
|14
|Orlando
|3
|9
|2
|11
|16
|31
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|10
|3
|9
|10
|19
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Reign FC 1, Houston 0
North Carolina 1, Washington 0
Chicago 2, Utah 0
Portland 1, Sky Blue FC 1
Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 3 p.m.
Utah at Reign FC, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.