Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

August 8, 2019 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 8 3 4 28 30 15
Portland 7 3 6 27 31 20
Chicago 8 5 2 26 26 19
Reign FC 7 3 5 26 14 15
Washington 6 5 3 21 19 14
Utah 6 6 3 21 14 14
Houston 5 7 4 19 16 26
Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31
Sky Blue FC 2 11 3 9 10 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Reign FC 1, Portland 0

Utah 3, Sky Blue FC 0

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Orlando at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Reign FC at Utah, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army