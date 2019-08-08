National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 8 3 4 28 30 15 Portland 7 3 6 27 31 20 Chicago 8 5 2 26 26 19 Reign FC 7 3 5 26 14 15 Washington 6 5 3 21 19 14 Utah 6 6 3 21 14 14 Houston 5 7 4 19 16 26 Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31 Sky Blue FC 2 11 3 9 10 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Reign FC 1, Portland 0

Utah 3, Sky Blue FC 0

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Reign FC at Utah, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

