National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Chicago 9 5 2 29 27 19 North Carolina 8 4 4 28 31 17 Portland 8 3 6 27 33 21 Reign FC 7 3 5 26 14 15 Houston 6 7 4 22 11 26 Washington 6 6 3 21 19 15 Utah 6 6 3 21 14 14 Orlando 3 10 2 11 16 32 Sky Blue FC 2 11 3 9 10 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Reign FC 1, Portland 0

Utah 3, Sky Blue FC 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 1, Washington 0

Houston 1, Orlando 0

Sunday’s Games

Portland 2, North Carolina 1

Reign FC at Utah, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

