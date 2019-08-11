Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

August 11, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 9 5 2 29 27 19
North Carolina 8 4 4 28 31 17
Portland 8 3 6 27 33 21
Reign FC 7 3 5 26 14 15
Houston 6 7 4 22 11 26
Washington 6 6 3 21 19 15
Utah 6 6 3 21 14 14
Orlando 3 10 2 11 16 32
Sky Blue FC 2 11 3 9 10 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Reign FC 1, Portland 0

Utah 3, Sky Blue FC 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 1, Washington 0

Advertisement

Houston 1, Orlando 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Sunday’s Games

Portland 2, North Carolina 1

Reign FC at Utah, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter