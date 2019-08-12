National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|8
|3
|6
|30
|33
|21
|Chicago
|9
|5
|2
|29
|27
|19
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|4
|28
|31
|17
|Reign FC
|7
|4
|5
|26
|15
|18
|Utah
|7
|6
|3
|24
|17
|15
|Houston
|6
|7
|4
|22
|11
|26
|Washington
|6
|6
|3
|21
|19
|15
|Orlando
|3
|10
|2
|11
|16
|32
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|11
|3
|9
|10
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Reign FC 1, Portland 0
Utah 3, Sky Blue FC 0
Chicago 1, Washington 0
Houston 1, Orlando 0
Portland 2, North Carolina 1
Utah 3, Reign FC 1
Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
