The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women's Soccer League

August 15, 2019 6:05 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 8 3 6 30 33 21
Chicago 9 6 2 29 28 21
North Carolina 8 4 4 28 31 17
Reign FC 7 4 5 26 15 18
Utah 7 6 3 24 17 15
Houston 6 7 4 22 17 26
Washington 6 6 3 21 19 15
Sky Blue FC 3 11 3 12 12 23
Orlando 3 10 2 11 16 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Game

Sky Blue 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

