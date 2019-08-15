National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Portland 8 3 6 30 33 21 Chicago 9 6 2 29 28 21 North Carolina 8 4 4 28 31 17 Reign FC 7 4 5 26 15 18 Utah 7 6 3 24 17 15 Houston 6 7 4 22 17 26 Washington 6 6 3 21 19 15 Sky Blue FC 3 11 3 12 12 23 Orlando 3 10 2 11 16 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Game

Sky Blue 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

