National Women’s Soccer League

August 17, 2019 10:34 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 8 3 6 30 33 21
Chicago 9 6 2 29 28 21
North Carolina 8 4 4 28 31 17
Reign FC 7 4 5 26 15 18
Utah 8 6 3 27 19 15
Houston 6 7 4 22 17 26
Washington 6 6 3 21 19 15
Sky Blue FC 3 11 3 12 12 23
Orlando 3 11 2 11 16 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Game

Sky Blue 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

