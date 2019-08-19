Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

August 19, 2019 6:41 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 9 3 6 33 36 22
Chicago 9 6 2 29 28 21
North Carolina 8 4 4 28 31 17
Utah 8 6 3 27 19 15
Reign FC 7 4 6 27 16 19
Houston 6 7 4 22 17 26
Washington 6 7 3 21 20 18
Sky Blue FC 3 11 4 13 13 24
Orlando 3 11 2 11 16 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Washington 1

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC 1, Sky Blue FC 1, tie

Wednesday’s Games

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Chicago at Portland, 3 p.m.

