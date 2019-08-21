Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

August 21, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 9 3 6 33 36 22
Chicago 9 7 2 29 29 23
North Carolina 8 4 4 28 31 17
Utah 8 6 4 28 19 15
Reign FC 7 4 6 27 16 19
Washington 6 7 4 22 20 18
Houston 6 7 4 22 17 26
Orlando 4 11 2 14 18 35
Sky Blue FC 3 11 4 13 13 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Washington 1

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC 1, Sky Blue FC 1, tie

Wednesday’s Games

Utah 0, Washington 0, tie

Orlando 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Chicago at Portland, 3 p.m.

