Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

August 24, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 9 3 6 33 36 22
North Carolina 9 4 4 31 32 17
Chicago 9 7 2 29 29 23
Utah 8 6 4 28 19 15
Reign FC 7 5 6 27 16 20
Washington 6 7 4 22 20 18
Houston 6 7 4 22 17 26
Orlando 4 11 2 14 18 35
Sky Blue FC 3 11 4 13 13 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Washington 1

Sunday’s Game

Reign FC 1, Sky Blue FC 1, tie

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Utah 0, Washington 0, tie

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Orlando 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 1, Reign FC 0

Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Chicago at Portland, 3 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow