National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|9
|3
|6
|33
|36
|22
|North Carolina
|9
|4
|4
|31
|32
|17
|Chicago
|9
|7
|2
|29
|29
|23
|Utah
|8
|6
|4
|28
|19
|15
|Reign FC
|7
|5
|6
|27
|16
|20
|Washington
|6
|7
|4
|22
|20
|18
|Houston
|6
|7
|4
|22
|17
|26
|Orlando
|4
|11
|2
|14
|18
|35
|Sky Blue FC
|3
|11
|4
|13
|13
|24
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Utah 2, Orlando 0
Portland 3, Washington 1
Reign FC 1, Sky Blue FC 1, tie
Utah 0, Washington 0, tie
Orlando 2, Chicago 1
North Carolina 1, Reign FC 0
Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 3 p.m.
