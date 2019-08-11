Nationals 7, Mets 4

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 5 1 1 0 McNeil rf 4 1 2 2 Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 5 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 2 4 0 Cnforto cf 4 0 0 1 J.Soto lf 2 1 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 1 1 1 2 J..Dvis lf 4 1 1 0 M.Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 1 2 0 A.Cbrra 2b 4 0 2 2 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Parra cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 7 10 4 Totals 35 4 9 4

Washington 300 000 202—7 New York 030 000 100—4

E_McNeil (6), P.Alonso (10). LOB_Washington 7, New York 8. 2B_A.Cabrera (16), McNeil 2 (31), W.Ramos (10). HR_V.Robles (15). SB_Eaton (13). SF_Conforto (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington A.Sanchez 5 7 3 3 1 3 Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Grace W,1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Strickland H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Dan.Hudson H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Suero H,14 1 0 0 0 0 2 Doolittle S,26-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York deGrom 5 4 3 0 1 7 Avilan 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gsellman L,2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 J.Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 Ed.Diaz 1 1 2 2 1 2

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by deGrom (Parra), by Strickland (P.Alonso).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:35. A_41,000 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.