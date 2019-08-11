Nationals 7, Mets 4

|Washington
|New York
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Cnforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Soto lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J..Dvis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Sanch p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Hds p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|4
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Washington
|300
|000
|202—7
|New York
|030
|000
|100—4
E_McNeil (6), P.Alonso (10). LOB_Washington 7, New York 8. 2B_A.Cabrera (16), McNeil 2 (31), W.Ramos (10). HR_V.Robles (15). SB_Eaton (13). SF_Conforto (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|A.Sanchez
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Rainey
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grace W,1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strickland H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dan.Hudson H,11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle S,26-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|deGrom
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Avilan
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsellman L,2-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|J.Wilson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ed.Diaz
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by deGrom (Parra), by Strickland (P.Alonso).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:35. A_41,000 (41,922).
