Nationals 7, Mets 4

August 11, 2019 4:58 pm
 
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 5 1 1 0 McNeil rf 4 1 2 2
Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 5 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 5 2 4 0 Cnforto cf 4 0 0 1
J.Soto lf 2 1 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0
V.Rbles cf 1 1 1 2 J..Dvis lf 4 1 1 0
M.Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 1 2 0
A.Cbrra 2b 4 0 2 2 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0
Parra cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 1 1 1
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 deGrom p 2 0 1 0
A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0
B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
Strckln p 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 10 4 Totals 35 4 9 4
Washington 300 000 202—7
New York 030 000 100—4

E_McNeil (6), P.Alonso (10). LOB_Washington 7, New York 8. 2B_A.Cabrera (16), McNeil 2 (31), W.Ramos (10). HR_V.Robles (15). SB_Eaton (13). SF_Conforto (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
A.Sanchez 5 7 3 3 1 3
Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Grace W,1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Strickland H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Dan.Hudson H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suero H,14 1 0 0 0 0 2
Doolittle S,26-31 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom 5 4 3 0 1 7
Avilan 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman L,2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
J.Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3
Ed.Diaz 1 1 2 2 1 2

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by deGrom (Parra), by Strickland (P.Alonso).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:35. A_41,000 (41,922).

