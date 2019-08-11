Nationals 7, Mets 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Soto lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Robles cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.244
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Parra cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.051
|a-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|4
|3
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.337
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.261
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|8
|Washington
|300
|000
|202—7
|10
|0
|New York
|030
|000
|100—4
|9
|2
a-flied out for Sanchez in the 6th. b-struck out for Brach in the 6th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 8th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th.
E_McNeil (6), Alonso (10). LOB_Washington 7, New York 8. 2B_Cabrera (16), McNeil 2 (31), Ramos (10). HR_Robles (15), off Diaz. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (53), Robles 2 (48), McNeil 2 (54), Conforto (66), Panik (28). SB_Eaton (13). SF_Conforto.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Suzuki, Dozier); New York 5 (Rosario 2, Davis, Ramos, deGrom). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; New York 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Panik.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|89
|3.75
|Rainey
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.90
|Grace, W, 1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6.12
|Strickland, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Hudson, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.87
|Suero, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.61
|Doolittle, S, 26-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.44
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|101
|2.68
|Avilan
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.95
|Brach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.08
|Gsellman, L, 2-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4.66
|Wilson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.78
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|6.52
|Diaz
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|5.60
Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-0, Strickland 1-1, Hudson 2-0, Brach 2-0, Wilson 2-2. HBP_deGrom (Parra), Strickland (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:35. A_41,000 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.