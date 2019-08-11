Listen Live Sports

Nationals 7, Mets 4

August 11, 2019 4:58 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .289
Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .282
Rendon 3b 5 2 4 0 0 1 .320
Soto lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .288
Robles cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .237
Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .244
Cabrera 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .238
Parra cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .051
a-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .350
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 7 10 4 3 15
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .337
Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Conforto cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .261
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Davis lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .307
Ramos c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .236
deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .074
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 8
Washington 300 000 202—7 10 0
New York 030 000 100—4 9 2

a-flied out for Sanchez in the 6th. b-struck out for Brach in the 6th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 8th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th.

E_McNeil (6), Alonso (10). LOB_Washington 7, New York 8. 2B_Cabrera (16), McNeil 2 (31), Ramos (10). HR_Robles (15), off Diaz. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (53), Robles 2 (48), McNeil 2 (54), Conforto (66), Panik (28). SB_Eaton (13). SF_Conforto.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Suzuki, Dozier); New York 5 (Rosario 2, Davis, Ramos, deGrom). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Panik.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 5 7 3 3 1 3 89 3.75
Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.90
Grace, W, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 6 6.12
Strickland, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.50
Hudson, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.87
Suero, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.61
Doolittle, S, 26-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.44
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 5 4 3 0 1 7 101 2.68
Avilan 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 17 4.95
Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.08
Gsellman, L, 2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 7 4.66
Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.78
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 6.52
Diaz 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 5.60

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-0, Strickland 1-1, Hudson 2-0, Brach 2-0, Wilson 2-2. HBP_deGrom (Parra), Strickland (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:35. A_41,000 (41,922).

