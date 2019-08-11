Nationals 7, Mets 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .289 Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .282 Rendon 3b 5 2 4 0 0 1 .320 Soto lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .288 Robles cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .237 Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .244 Cabrera 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .238 Parra cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .244 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .051 a-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .350 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 7 10 4 3 15

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .337 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Conforto cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .261 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Davis lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .307 Ramos c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .236 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .074 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 4 9 4 2 8

Washington 300 000 202—7 10 0 New York 030 000 100—4 9 2

a-flied out for Sanchez in the 6th. b-struck out for Brach in the 6th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 8th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th.

E_McNeil (6), Alonso (10). LOB_Washington 7, New York 8. 2B_Cabrera (16), McNeil 2 (31), Ramos (10). HR_Robles (15), off Diaz. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (53), Robles 2 (48), McNeil 2 (54), Conforto (66), Panik (28). SB_Eaton (13). SF_Conforto.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Suzuki, Dozier); New York 5 (Rosario 2, Davis, Ramos, deGrom). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; New York 4 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Panik.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 5 7 3 3 1 3 89 3.75 Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.90 Grace, W, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 6 6.12 Strickland, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.50 Hudson, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.87 Suero, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.61 Doolittle, S, 26-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.44 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 5 4 3 0 1 7 101 2.68 Avilan 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 17 4.95 Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.08 Gsellman, L, 2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 7 4.66 Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.78 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 6.52 Diaz 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 5.60

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-0, Strickland 1-1, Hudson 2-0, Brach 2-0, Wilson 2-2. HBP_deGrom (Parra), Strickland (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:35. A_41,000 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.