Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 7, Reds 6

August 12, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf 4 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 5 1 2 4
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Eaton rf 2 1 1 0
K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 2 1 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 2
S.Gray pr 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 2b 3 1 1 0
E.Sarez 3b 3 1 0 0 Parra lf 4 0 2 1
VnMeter 2b-lf 5 0 2 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0
Aquino rf 4 1 1 2 V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 0
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 1 1 0
Brnhart c 3 1 1 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0
Ervin ph 1 1 1 1 Kndrick ph 1 1 1 0
J.Iglss ss 4 1 3 1 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
DSclfni p 1 0 0 0 B.Dzier ph 0 0 0 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Gausman p 0 0 0 0
Peraza ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 7 11 7
Cincinnati 110 000 022—6
Washington 300 300 10x—7

DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Washington 6. 2B_Votto (25), J.Iglesias (16), A.Cabrera (17), V.Robles (19), Kendrick (17). 3B_J.Iglesias (3). HR_Winker (16), Aquino (8), Ervin (3), T.Turner (11), M.Adams (18). CS_Parra (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani L,7-7 4 6 6 6 2 3
Gausman 2 1 0 0 0 2
Hughes 2 4 1 1 2 0
Washington
Fedde W,3-2 6 6 2 2 2 4
Javy.Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rainey 1 1 2 2 1 2
Doolittle S,27-32 1 3 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:11. A_22,394 (41,313).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service