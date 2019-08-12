Nationals 7, Reds 6

|Cincinnati
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|S.Gray pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|VnMeter 2b-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fedde p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kndrick ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DSclfni p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|022—6
|Washington
|300
|300
|10x—7
DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Washington 6. 2B_Votto (25), J.Iglesias (16), A.Cabrera (17), V.Robles (19), Kendrick (17). 3B_J.Iglesias (3). HR_Winker (16), Aquino (8), Ervin (3), T.Turner (11), M.Adams (18). CS_Parra (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani L,7-7
|4
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Gausman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Washington
|Fedde W,3-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Javy.Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Doolittle S,27-32
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:11. A_22,394 (41,313).
