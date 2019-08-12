Nationals 7, Reds 6

Cincinnati Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Winker lf 4 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 5 1 2 4 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Eaton rf 2 1 1 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 2 1 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 2 S.Gray pr 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 2b 3 1 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 3 1 0 0 Parra lf 4 0 2 1 VnMeter 2b-lf 5 0 2 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 1 1 2 V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 1 1 0 Brnhart c 3 1 1 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Ervin ph 1 1 1 1 Kndrick ph 1 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 3 1 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0 B.Dzier ph 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 7 11 7

Cincinnati 110 000 022—6 Washington 300 300 10x—7

DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Washington 6. 2B_Votto (25), J.Iglesias (16), A.Cabrera (17), V.Robles (19), Kendrick (17). 3B_J.Iglesias (3). HR_Winker (16), Aquino (8), Ervin (3), T.Turner (11), M.Adams (18). CS_Parra (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati DeSclafani L,7-7 4 6 6 6 2 3 Gausman 2 1 0 0 0 2 Hughes 2 4 1 1 2 0 Washington Fedde W,3-2 6 6 2 2 2 4 Javy.Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rainey 1 1 2 2 1 2 Doolittle S,27-32 1 3 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:11. A_22,394 (41,313).

