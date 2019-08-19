Nationals plan to activate Scherzer from IL on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is expected to come off the injured list to start Thursday against Pittsburgh.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner had a bullpen session Monday. A smiling Scherzer said “See you Thursday,” as he walked by a group of reporters.

Scherzer has been on the injured list for most of the past six weeks because of a strained muscle in his back. His lone start in that span was on July 25, when he allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against Colorado.

Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA in 20 starts. His 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings leads the NL.

